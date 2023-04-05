Coimbatore, Apr 5 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman died on Wednesday at the government hospital here allegedly after contracting coronavirus infection, sources said.

The woman, a resident of Uppilipalayam in the city, was admitted to the hospital on March 17 with symptoms of cancer and lung disease, hospital sources said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on April 8, 9.

As days went by, the woman developed fever and body ache. A Covid test revealed that she was attacked with the viral infection, a senior hospital official said.

The woman, without responding to treatment, died this morning, the doctor said, adding that the death due to coronavirus infection was reported after a long gap.

Also Read | Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Delhi Police To Regulate Celebrations in Jahangirpuri Which Witnessed Violence in 2022.

Though the woman was infected with Covid-19, the death came with comorbidity like cancer and lung disease. The body was handed over the relatives and later cremated, the senior doctor said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)