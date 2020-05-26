India News | Woman's Body Found Floating in Pond in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, May 26 (PTI) The body of a 22-year-old missing woman was found floating in a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday, police said.

Nikki was missing since past three days and her body was found near Bhopa village, they said.

Meanwhile, a search is on for a missing 14-year-old boy who went to Yamuna for taking a bath in the neighbouring Shamli district, police said.

