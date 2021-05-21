Thane, May 21 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police on Friday found the body of an unidentified woman packed in a steel drum and abandoned on the road in Nerul, an official said.

According to the police, the body was in a highly decomposed state and has been sent for a post-mortem to the government hospital in Navi Mumbai.

The death came to light when a passerby alerted the police after he found foul smell emanating from the steel drum, which was left on the roadside along Palm Beach road, the official said.

Investigations are underway to ascertain the deceased woman's identity and cause of death, he added.

