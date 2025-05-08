Kottayam (Kerala), May 8 (PTI) Two days after a 35-year-old woman died in a car accident, the police on Thursday said that her death was a murder and two people have been arrested in connection with it.

According to Karukachal police, one of the accused was the deceased woman's friend.

Police have arrested Ansahd Kabir (37) and Ujas Abdulsalam (35).

The incident occurred on May 6 at 8.45 am when the woman was hit by a vehicle while walking to her workplace.

She had died by the time she was taken to the hospital and a case was registered in connection with the incident on the same day, police said.

Subsequent investigation revealed clues about the vehicle that hit her and went away without stopping, police said.

The probe revealed that the driver was a close friend of the woman and that it was a murder, it said.

