New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The body of a woman was found in a semi-naked condition in the Vasant Kunj area of the national capital, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light when a police control room call was received at the Vasant Kunj South Police Station about a body found lying at vacant farmland near Ghitorni.

The body was found in a decomposed condition.

According to the police, the deceased was approximately around 25 to 35 years of age.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

The body has been shifted to a mortuary for preservation and autopsy, police said. (ANI)

