New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): In the wake of National Commission for Women (NCW) member Archana Majumdar visiting the South Calcutta Law College, where three men allegedly gangraped a student on the college premises, Samajwadi Party leader Rajeev Rai accused that the Women Commission's credibility was at its lowest and urged them to think about the beleaguered women and not how to aid the BJP.

Rajeev Rai said, "Whenever such incidents happen against women, the Women's Commission should go. But this BJP government at the centre has made such conditions for these independent institutions that this is the same women's commission where the SC has to slam the BJP govt in the Hathras case, and then this govt took some action. This is the same Women's Commission that has never gone to Manipur. Their work is only to condemn incidents in non-BJP-ruled states. Their credibility is at its lowest. I would request the women's commission that they should think about the women and not where they can help the BJP and harm the opposition."

National Commission for Women (NCW) member Archana Majumdar on Sunday reiterated the commission's duty to support and protect women in times of crisis, working towards their safety and well-being.

She emphasised the NCW's role in ensuring the safety and support of women in crisis, particularly in cases where crimes are being suppressed.

Majumdar visited Kolkata to investigate the alleged gangrape case at South Calcutta Law College. During her visit, she met with the officer-in-charge and discussed the case's progress.

The NCW team plans to visit the victim's house to assess the situation, understand the family's needs, and evaluate the police's response.

The NCW member was informed that the medical report and FIR were received within a single day, showcasing prompt police action without political interference.

"We have spoken to the officer-in-charge, who informed us that the first visit will be to the girl's house in Champahati, where we will speak with her father, mother, and any other legal guardian. We will ask the family about the current situation, what actually happened, whether proper protection has been given, whether the police took timely and appropriate action, and if the family needs any further help. We will also inquire about the progress of the investigation... Earlier, medical and legal procedures used to take several days, even up to four days. But yesterday, we received the medical report, FIR, in a single day. This shows that if police work without political interference, everything can be done promptly..." Majumdar told ANI.

Majumdar highlighted that crimes against women are a widespread issue, not limited to Kolkata or West Bengal, but require immediate attention and action.

"Such incidents are happening everywhere. Just three days ago, we were in Kalyani for a public hearing about another case, where a man from another community entered a home in broad daylight, raped a woman, and escaped. The police reportedly took no action... Crimes against women are being suppressed in West Bengal, and we are here to ensure their safety, to support them, and to stand by them in times of crisis. That's our duty..." she further added.

On June 25, a female student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba area. The police have arrested four persons, including the main accused Manojit Mishra, and formed a five-member Special team to investigate the incident. (ANI)

