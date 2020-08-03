Jaisalmer, Aug 4 (PTI) Women Congress MLAs of Rajasthan celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan by tying Rakhis on the wrist of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Minister Mamta Bhupesh and legislators Shakuntala Rawat, Ganga Devi and others tied Rakhi on the wrist of the chief minister and offered him sweets.

The women MLAs also tied Rakhi on the wrists of other legislators including Sanyam Lodha.

The festival was celebrated in Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer where the MLAs have been made to stay to save them from the alleged bids to make them ditch the Gehlot government.

They are expected to stay here till the assembly session begins on August 14.

