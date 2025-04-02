Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): The women from the Muslim community in Bhopal have come out in support of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which is scheduled to be presented today in Parliament.

This comes as the parliament is set to convene again today. The legislative business suggests that Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will move the Waqf Amendment Bill of 2025, which aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, for passing.

Also Read | GUJCET Exam 2025: Provisional Answer Key of Gujarat Common Entrance Test Exam Released at gseb.org, Know Steps To Download.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal, who was the Chairman of the JPC on the Waqf Amendment bill on Wednesday, said that the Bill, which is going to be tabled in the Parliament for passing, would benefit poor and Pasmanda (backward) Muslims.

Labelling it as a "historic day", Pal said that the hard work of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), which took stakeholders in several states in confidence, has paid off. He added that JPC meetings were held and opposition was heard for eight hours every day.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 2, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"Our hard work has paid off...The government is coming with the bill in an amended form today. This is definitely a historic day. Today, with the passing of this bill, the poor and Pasmanda Muslims are going to benefit...We have conducted the JPC meetings in the last six months. We have heard them (opposition) 8 hours every day," Pal, Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) chairman for the Waqf Amendment Bill, told ANI.

Speaking on the opposition to the bill, the BJP MP accused the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) of "politicising" the issue.

"Whether it is our opposition or the All India Muslim Personal Law Board appealing to wear black bands in Mosques during the prayer on Ramzan, they are politicising the issue," he said.

BJP leader Mohsin Raza on Wednesday expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Waqf Amendment Bill is set to be moved in the Parliament, saying that passing of the amendments to Waqf Act would be the biggest "Eidi" for marginalised Muslims.

"On behalf of all the downtrodden and backward Muslim brothers and sisters of the country, I thank Prime Minister Modi for this Waqf Amendment Bill. This will be the biggest 'Eidi' from PM Modi for backward Muslims," Raza told ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala stood firm in opposition, saying that they would oppose the bill if it tried to "de-establish" a particular community. He said the government has agreed to hold an eight-hour debate in Lok Sabha today amid the ongoing budget session.

The issues, he added, raised by the opposition members must be considered and not "bulldozed" as it happened in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for the Waqf Amendment Bill.

"Definitely, we will oppose this bill if something in it is against a particular community or trying to de-establish that community. They (the government) have given us eight hours today to discuss it. Our final agenda is that when there is a discussion, the issues raised by the opposition or the ruling should be considered because this is a democratic platform; they should not bulldoze as they did in the JPC," Chamala told ANI.

The bill will be tabled after today's Question Hour for consideration and passing. Following that, an 8-hour discussion will be held, subject to an increase.

The bill was presented in the Lok Sabha in August of last year, following which a Joint Parliamentary Committee was formed under Jagdambika Pal's leadership for further consideration.

The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 to redress the issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties.

The Amendment Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous Act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards by introducing changes such as renaming the Act, updating the definitions of waqf, improving the registration process, and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress are issuing whips to their MPs to ensure their presence in the House. With the parties in the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition INDIA bloc showing no signs of bipartisan consensus building, the outcomes may be decided on the majority numbers on the floor. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)