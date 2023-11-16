Nuh (Haryana), Nov 16 (PTI) At least three women suffered injuries after some unidentified persons hurled stones at them allegedly from a mosque here on Thursday night, police said.

A police officer said they have not yet received any complaint and added action will be taken as per the law.

According to the police, the incident took place near a mosque around 8:20 pm when a group of women were on the way for a 'kuan (well) poojan'.

When they reached near the mosque, stones were allegedly pelted at them, the police said, adding three women were injured in the incident.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarniya, along with a huge police force, reached the spot.

Though Bijarniya did not respond to calls, Nuh police station SHO Ombeer said they have not got any complaint yet.

"We got to know about injuries to the women but have not received any complaint yet. Action will be taken as per the law," the SHO said.

Tension gripped the area following the incident, which took place months after six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in communal clashes that erupted here when the Vishva Hindu Parishad's Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by a mob on July 31.

