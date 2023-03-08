Una, Mar 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday said women have always played a significant role in society and nation building.

He said the International Women's Day is an opportunity to go beyond empowering women and honour the talent hidden in them.

Also Read | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Says Gurdwaras To Be Managed by Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

He said Himachal Pradesh is the land of God and our society has a tradition of giving respect to women.

He said there has been a significant contribution of women in society and nation building.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Rainfall, Thunderstorm in NCR, Parts of National Capital on Holi 2023 Afternoon (See Pics and Videos).

He was presiding over a district level programme organized at Lata Mangeshkar Kala Kendra here on the occasion of International Women's Day.

He said lift, cameras, ropeway and escalator will be installed in all the temple premises across the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)