Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 27 (ANI): Under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's leadership, the state government's vision of an Atmanirbhar Uttarakhand is taking shape on the ground, with women in Pauri Garhwal's Kot block scripting a success story through Lily cultivation.

Twenty-two poly houses have been built in the Kot block through the joint efforts of the Horticulture Department, Gramothan Project, and NHLM. In the first phase, women's groups have planted Oriental and Dashing Star variety bulbs imported from Holland in eight polyhouses.

The government is providing a 50 per cent grant under the district plan, along with support from production to marketing and assured procurement. Prices for A, B, and C-grade Lilies have been fixed at Rs 80, Rs 70, and Rs 60 per stem, respectively. Women cultivators are targeting an annual income of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Chief Minister Dhami said the initiative is not only strengthening the economic condition of women but also giving a new direction to innovation-based farming and women's empowerment.

"This is not just flower cultivation, but a living example of self-reliance, innovation and women's empowerment. Our government is committed to empowering every daughter and every woman to be self-reliant. Our women's power will become the biggest partner in realising the dream of a self-reliant Uttarakhand," he said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that it is our resolve that every daughter and every woman in Uttarakhand can take flight with their dreams. "The path of self-reliant Uttarakhand will be illuminated only by the courage and hard work of our women's power. The fragrance that is emanating from the land of Pauri today will become the identity of the entire Uttarakhand tomorrow," he added. (ANI)

