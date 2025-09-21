Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 21 (ANI): In a unique initiative of women empowerment, members of the Jaba Mahila Dal Self-Help Group (SHG), supported by the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM), have started making incense sticks from flowers offered at the sacred Tripura Sundari temple.

The incense sticks will hold a special significance on Septmeber 22 (Monday), when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform puja at the temple using them.

SHG members expressed gratitude to TRLM and the state government for their continuous support, while also acknowledging Chief Minister Manik Saha for his efforts towards women's empowerment.

Sukla Rani Das, a member of the SHG, said, "Our self-help group is called Jaba Mahila Dal. For the past 8-10 days, we have been undergoing training in making incense sticks. A total of 17 of us are participating in this training together. We collect the flowers offered at the Tripura Sundari Temple, dry them using a dryer, and then process them to make incense sticks with the machine provided by TRLM."

"From TRLM officials, we came to know that the incense sticks made by us will be used by the Prime Minister during his worship at the temple. Hearing this has made us feel very proud and extremely happy. TRLM and the State Government are providing us with immense support, for which I sincerely thank them. I also express my heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Manik Saha for his efforts in empowering women," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on September 22 and will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore at Itanagar. He will also address a public function, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Thereafter, he will visit Tripura and perform Pooja and Darshan and inaugurate the development work of 'Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex' at Matabari. (ANI)

