Gurugram, Aug 24 (PTI) Two women employees of a spa in Omaxe Mall here were arrested and later let out on bail for allegedly creating a ruckus inside the mall and beating up security guards, police said Wednesday.

The accused, accompanied by at least one man, were allegedly drunk, and besides beating the security guards, also hurled abuses at them, they said.

Also Read | Telangana MLA Raja Singh's Advocate Karuna Sagar Receives Threat Calls.

An FIR was registered at Sector 50 Police Station and both women were nabbed who were let off on bail after they joined the investigation, said SHO Rajesh Kumar.

The incident happened late Tuesday night inside Omaxe Mall on Sohna Road, when a woman and a young man were fighting in the basement, said security guard Priyanka in her complaint to police.

Also Read | Supreme Court Allows Hearing of Review Plea by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram Against PMLA Judgment.

When she went down in the basement, she found that the man was beating the woman, who later went up to the 5th floor.

“I and another guard went there and asked the woman to leave. Soon after, all men and women together started abusing us and pushing us around. They also threatened to kill us.

“We asked them to go to the management office. And as it happened, one of the security guards standing near the lift started recording the scene,” Priyanka said in her complaint.

When the accused noticed the guard, they thrashed him, snatched his mobile phone and threw it on the ground.

“When they did not stop, we called the police,” she said.

The accused, including the male, were booked under sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sector 50 Police Station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)