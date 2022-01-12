Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification Prasoon Joshi for censoring sexually explicit content in the trailer of the upcoming Marathi film "Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Naye Koncha".

In the letter, the NCW wrote, "The National Commission for Women has received a complaint from Bharatiya Stree Shakti, Maharashtra. The complaint alleges that the trailer of the film which was released on January 10, 2022 shows obscene content depicting women and minors in an objectionable way."

Also Read | Omicron is Not Just Common Cold, Don’t Take it Lightly, Says Dr VK Paul.

The letter further stated that the trailer which is available on all social media platforms without any age restrictions for viewers is accessible for minors to watch. "The Commission condemns the open circulation of such sexually explicit content involving minors on social media platforms", wrote the NCW.

'Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha' is made by renowned filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. The film is slated to release on January 14. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Discuss COVID-19 Situation With Chief Ministers on January 13.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)