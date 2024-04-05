New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): All India Trinamool Congress criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the number of women candidates announced for Lok Sabha elections alleging that 'women's representation is mere lip service' for the latter.

TMC alleged that the BJP has fielded only 67 women candidates so far out of the 417 declared for the parliamentatry elections pointing out that this is less than half of the 33 per cent reservation in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies, which was the BJP's gurantee while moving the Bill.

In a post on X, the TMC said, "Women's Representation is mere lip service for BJP! Despite PM Narendra Modi taking credit for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, BJP has fielded a measly 67 women MP candidates out of the 417 declared so far. This is a paltry 16% - less than half of the 33% reservation. All talk and no action makes BJP an anti-women party!"

The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhniyam', which provides 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha as well as the state legislative assemblies, was unanimously passed by the Rajya Sabha in September last year.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 would be held in seven phases starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

