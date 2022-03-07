Jaipur, Mar 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Public Health Engineering Department Minister Mahesh Joshi said on Monday that the state government is determined not to allow water to be wasted at any cost.

Replying to the supplementary questions asked by the MLAs during the Question Hour in the Rajasthan Assembly over the issue of water wastage, he said 410 MLD (million litres per day) water is supplied to Kota city, which has a population of around 15 lakh.

"If there is water, there is tomorrow and with this determination, the state government will not allow water to be wasted at any cost, not only in Kota but in the entire state," the minister said.

He said a plan was made with the Cooperative Department to build a new filter plant on multi-storey and agricultural land, which could not be successful due to some reason. "Similarly, a plan was also made to set up a new water filter plant in multi-storey buildings, in which the contribution of the landowners and residents was also kept."

He said efforts are being made to make the scheme more practical. He assured in the House that a fresh policy would be made soon regarding agricultural land and multi-storey buildings.

He said that any departmental proposal from the divisional, district and local level is taken seriously by the department.

