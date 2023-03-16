Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 16 (ANI): As many as 115 newly recruited assistant Fisheries officers joined the State Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department, as per an official release.

An orientation programme was held for the new recruits at the state convention centre in Lok Seva Bhawan.

Speaking to the newly recruited officers on a virtual platform, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the assistant Fisheries officers should act as facilitators and encourage people to take up fisheries and help improve their income.

Saying that Odisha is currently at the 4th position in the country in fish production, he called on them to work on mission mode to help catapult the state from number 4 to number 1 position in fish production. Speaking extensively on the 5T initiative, the Odisha CM said, "The mandate of 5T provides for transformational changes in the state following the elements of Teamwork, Technology, transparency and time. It allows you to work smartly by using technology to reach out to people faster and provide better solutions in a transparent manner. We should not be satisfied with incremental changes. We have to go for transformational changes if we want to bring our state to the pivotal position."

He said he was hoefpul that the new officers will work with all sincerity by following the principles of 5T and endeavour to transform the lives of fish farmers.

Speaking on the growth of the fisheries sector in the state, he said, "Aquaculture is a leading sector in upgrading the socio-economic life of people in rural areas by contributing to food and nutritional security, enhanced income, and livelihood opportunities. During the last two decades, there has been substantial growth in the fisheries sector in Odisha.

Fish production in the state has increased around four-fold over the last two decades and reached about 10 lakh metric tonnes in the last financial year. The state has seen 12 fold increase in seafood export at the same time, he added.

He congratulated all the new officers and wished them success in their professional life.

Agriculture, Fisheries and ARD Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain highlighted the achievements in the fisheries sector, saying that it has huge potential to multiply farmers' income. The joining of new officers will make the department more vibrant, he hoped.

Chief Secretary PK Jena said that fisheries can substantially improve the rural economy. Especially, small and marginal farmers have huge scope from this activity. The new officers should try to rope in women SHGs in a big way to take up fisheries, he added.

Two officers, Asmita Pandey and Urmila Gamango, shared their experiences saying that recruitment through OPSC is one of the most transparent and fastest processes. They thanked the CM for the 5T initiative which has transformed various processes making the system effective for young, talented persons.

Interacting with the new officers, Secretary to the CM (5T), VK Pandian explained the mandate of Mo Sarkar.

He said collecting feedback from beneficiaries and acting on their feedback is what brings trust and confidence in people on governance. The young officers should work hard to fulfil the vision for Odisha, he advised.

Commissioner-cum-secretary, Fisheries and ARD, Suresh Kumar Vashisth, welcomed the guests and Director Fisheries, Smruti Ranjan Pradhan, proposed the vote of thanks.

The Fisheries sector provides livelihood and disposable income to rural families, besides rendering protein supplementation and food security, he said, adding that the role of fisheries experts remains indispensable.

According to an official, assistant Fisheries officers are the key personnel in the grassroots, who act as facilitators between farmers and the government. They work for the successful implementation of various programmes of the government and provide technical advice to increase the income of farmers.

Fish production is increasing with the application of new technologies. The rural women are participating in the economic development of the state by fish farming in GP Tanks. Odisha has achieved remarkable success not only in production but also in exports.

The state's seafood exports reached Rs 4526 crore in 2021-22, up significantly from Rs 379 crore in 2000-01. (ANI)

