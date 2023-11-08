Chandigarh, Nov 8 (PTI) A day after the Supreme Court issued directions to ensure stopping of crop residue burning "forthwith", Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday asked the police officers to work in tandem with the civil administration to prevent stubble burning in the state.

The DGP also appointed Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla as the police nodal officer to monitor action against stubble burning.

"The police nodal officer shall issue suitable directions, hold meetings, conduct tours and collect and collate relevant information and put up to the DGP Punjab and the Chief Secretary so that monitoring of the actions being undertaken by the police to ensure compliance of the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court is done in an effective manner," the order reads.

Amid a spike in pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court had on Tuesday directed Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to ensure crop residue burning was stopped "forthwith", saying it cannot let "people die" due to pollution.

The apex court bench also made the local station house officer (SHO) concerned, under the overall supervision of the chief secretary, responsible for stopping crop residue burning.

The DGP ordered all the commissioners of police (CPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to devise a foolproof action plan against stubble burning, organised crime and drug trafficking, and stubble burning in Punjab.

He stressed the need for working in tandem with the civil administration to prevent stubble burning in the state.

Yadav ordered all the CPs and SSPs to hold daily meetings with the district magistrates besides ensuring that the SHOs should personally patrol the areas in their jurisdictions and take steps to stop stubble burning immediately.

He also directed all the CPs and SSPs to divide the districts into sectors and depute a gazetted officer as the in-charge of the sector.

The DGP was holding a state-level law and order review meeting via video conference to review the action against organised crime, drug trafficking and stubble burning in the state.

The meeting was attended by all the senior police officers, additional DGPs, SSPs and the SHOs.

An official spokesperson of the Punjab Police said that depending on the area and size of the police station, a sufficient number of additional patrolling parties are being activated with immediate effect.

He said the civil administration and local district police have been working together to prevent stubble burning in the state.

Liaison and coordination is maintained with the fire department for the deployment of fire tenders, he added.

The spokesperson also said the district police has been directed to engage the farmers, citizens and various stakeholders to sensitise them about the ill-effects of stubble burning, which is also a violation of law and action, and action could be initiated against them.

