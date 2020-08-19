Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said that the work of selection of "Swasthya Mitras" has been started in urban areas in the state.

He said that selection of Swasthya Mitras in urban areas was not started due to COVID-19 but will be started soon so that their services could be taken during the time of coronavirus.

Also Read | Bengaluru Doctor Arrested by NIA For Allegedly Helping ISIS Terrorists, Booked Under UAPA.

"More than 80,000 Swasthya Mitras have been selected in rural areas for medical help and to make the general public aware of their health. In the second phase, the selection of Swasthya Mitras was to be started in urban areas, but could not be started due to COVID. Now the ward wise selection of Swasthya Mitras will be started in the urban areas of the entire state," Sharma said.

The Health Minister said that coronavirus cases have increased in the State at a few places due to "super spreaders".

Also Read | Ghana Footballer Randy Juan Muller, Who Was Stranded at Mumbai Airport For Over 50 Days Due to COVID-19 Lockdown, Meets Aaditya Thackeray After Getting Accommodation in Mumbai Hotel.

"To control such cases, special focus is on checking the super spreaders, said the minister, adding that milk vendors, vegetable vendors, grocers and whoever falls under this category will be checked effectively so that spread of infection could be stopped.

Sharma said that soon beds with oxygen will be increased at all the district hospitals and hospitals attached to medical colleges in the State.

He said that the entire emphasis of the State Government is on reducing the fatality rate due to corona.

Dr Sharma said that the government is trying to ensure that there is no shortage of doctors during the time of coronavirus and on normal days.

"For this, the recruitment process of 2000 doctors has been completed. The problems being faced in this regard have been resolved and directions have been given to appoint these doctors soon. Similarly, in the recruitment of 12,500 ANMs and GNMs, around 9,000 have been appointed. In the remaining cases, the process of selecting around 2,500 such candidates and the process of giving them appointment will be adopted who are not related to any judicial process," he said.

Sharma highlighted that the ratio of recovery rate in Rajasthan is best among the 10 States.

"The fatality rate in the State at present is declining fast. The mortality rate at present in the State is 1.4 per cent," he said.

The Health Minister said that all the ongoing National Programmes in the State continue unabated even during the time of coronavirus. He said that directions are being given to ensure all programmes including mother-child, eradication of tuberculosis (TB) and vaccination following all the protocol. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)