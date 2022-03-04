New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The work to decongest 29 out of the 77 major traffic corridors in Delhi has been completed, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said on Friday.

Baijal reviewed the progress with senior officials from Delhi Traffic Police, civic bodies and Public Works Department. He emphasised the need for timely completion of work to decongest the remaining traffic corridors.

The decongestion will reduce idling of vehicles and thus air pollution and ensure efficient traffic mobility.

"Reviewed progress of decongestion measures taken as regards 77 major traffic corridors in Delhi with ACS (Home), Spl. CP @dtptraffic, Commissioner DMCs, Secretary PWD & other concerned Departments," Baijal said in a series of tweets.

"It was informed that all tasks on 29 traffic corridors have been concluded. While appreciating the progress made so far emphasised on timely completion of all the remaining identified tasks to decongest the remaining traffic corridors," he said.

The departments and agencies involved have been advised to work in close coordination, conduct joint site visits and draw out activity wise timelines for the remaining 48 corridors, Baijal said.

