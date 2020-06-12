Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 12 (ANI): Workers from Jharkhand will be working on the sites of Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

"We have deployed a special train and around 1500 people (from Jharkhand) will go to our work sites. We have planned to bring around 11000 workers, an MoU is being signed," Anil Kumar, ADG, Border Roads Organisation (BRO)

"Work will be done in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh," he added. (ANI)

