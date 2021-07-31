Jammu, Jul 31 (PTI) Managing Director, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) K K Pathak on Saturday said works costing around Rs 10,000 crore are being executed in Jammu and Kashmir.

New works costing around Rs 8,500 crore, including Sudhmahadev Tunnel-I, Sudhmahadev Tunnel-II, Sinthanpass Tunnel and Jammu-Akhnoor (Pkg-I) are likely to be awarded by NHIDCL in J-K during 2021-22, Pathak said concluding his four-day tour of the Union Territory.

He inspected the progress of work on several projects in the Jammu region during his visit. He assured the UT administration that the construction of Z-Morh Tunnel is likely to be completed in one year ahead of the scheduled date of completion.

“Efforts shall be made to keep the Sinthan Pass, connecting Kishtwar in Jammu with Anantnag in south Kashmir, open during winter months by employing high-end snow clearance equipment like snow cutters which shall be procured by NHIDCL specifically for this work,” Pathank said.

