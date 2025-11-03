Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 3 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today stated that the world is increasingly looking to invest in India, attracted by its strong and vibrant democratic system, as per an official release from Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Highlighting India's remarkable economic and technological progress, he observed that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is advancing rapidly towards becoming a global economic powerhouse.

According to a release, Birla underscored the government's commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment by promoting minimum government, maximum governance, reducing bureaucratic hurdles, and enabling industrial expansion.

Encouraging the private sector to enhance investment in research and development and match global standards, he welcomed the Prime Minister's assurance that the government will complement such efforts, thereby strengthening India's march towards global leadership in innovation.

Birla made these remarks while addressing the 125th Anniversary Celebrations of the Bharat Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata, held under the theme "INDIA@100: An Age of a New Dawn." The event brought together distinguished leaders from industry and commerce, reflecting India's economic progress and its aspirations as the nation approaches the centenary of Independence.

Describing the Bharat Chamber of Commerce as a source of inspiration for business chambers across the country, Birla praised its unwavering commitment to the public good and its pioneering efforts in promoting corporate social responsibility. He remarked that India's remarkable transformation across social and economic spheres--even in an increasingly complex global environment--stands as a testament to the vision, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit of its business community.

Commending the Chamber for its historic contributions to India's economic, industrial, and social development, he recalled its beginnings as the Marwari Chamber of Commerce. Birla lauded the institution's proud 125-year journey, characterised by resilience, foresight, and dedicated service to the nation.

Speaking on India's democratic strength, Birla stated that visionary leadership, coupled with stability and inclusiveness, has made India a model democracy for the world. He noted that democracy in India is not merely a system of governance, but a way of life deeply embedded in the nation's social and cultural ethos. He further emphasised that India's robust democratic institutions ensure policy continuity and foster investor confidence--both essential for sustaining long-term economic growth.

He observed that where democracy thrives, strong and stable governance follows, enabling sound policy decisions and effective implementation. Birla also highlighted India's emergence as a global hub for innovation and research, noting that strong public-private collaboration in technology and R&D is propelling the country toward leadership in cutting-edge industries.

Discussing the role of women and youth in inclusive development, Birla stated that their rising participation across sectors reflects a profound social transformation. He noted that women's engagement in diverse fields has increased significantly, and emphasised that they will continue to play a pivotal role in building a developed and self-reliant India. He also highlighted the contribution of youth and entrepreneurs in driving innovation, creativity, and enterprise, shaping the nation's future with energy and vision.

Reaffirming the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Birla called for closer collaboration among industry, government, and academia to build a resilient and self-sustaining economy. He observed that India is poised to become a global hub for clean and green energy, and expressed confidence that the nation will lead the world in addressing environmental and climate challenges in the years ahead.

Acknowledging West Bengal's historic and ongoing contributions to India's progress, Birla remarked that the state has long been a cradle of intellectual, cultural, and industrial excellence. He noted that Bengal has produced eminent thinkers, poets, reformers, and industrial pioneers, and has been at the heart of India's freedom movement. He added that the state's enduring spirit of innovation, creativity, and enterprise continues to inspire the nation. (ANI)

