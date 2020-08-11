Guwahati, Aug 11 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday said that the world is praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the new office bearers of Assam unit of the party through video conference, Nadda said that the "bold decision" of Modi to impose the lockdown helped the country immensely in tackling the COVID-19 situation.

The BJP chief said that World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised Modi for his efforts to help the poor during the lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

On the works done amid the pandemic by the government, Nadda said that 1,400 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals have been set up across the country during the last four months.

Besides, the country augmented its testing capacity by many folds and India's production capacity of personal protective equipment (PPE) kit is now four lakh per day which was zero in March, he added.

The BJP president said that the economic package announced by Modi during the pandemic has helped millions of poor people across the country.

Nadda also slammed the Congress for criticising the government's management of the pandemic.

He praised the Assam government led by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for effectively handling twin problems of flood and COVID-19 simultaneously.

The meeting was attended by Sonowal, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass, and other state BJP leaders, including MPs and MLAs.

