New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): On the occasion of World Wi-Fi Day, TV Ramachandran, President of the Broadband India Forum (BIF), hailed the government's recent decision to delicense 500 MHz of the 6 GHz spectrum, calling it a significant move for India's digital future.

Speaking to ANI at an event in Delhi, Ramachandran emphasised the importance of the decision, which had been under consideration for several years. "Today was a very important event... In particular circumstances today, the government has recently launched 500 MHz of delicensed 6 GHz spectrum that has been in the works for the last 3 or 4 years. And it's a great step, probably the first step towards that direction, and this is going to help innovation, R&D, and connectivity for high-data applications..." he said.

The decision came as part of India's efforts to improve digital access, promote Wi-Fi connectivity, and boost innovation and research in the high-speed wireless data space.

The 6 GHz band is expected to play a major role in enhancing Wi-Fi services, especially for bandwidth-heavy applications such as online education, remote work, telemedicine, and IoT (Internet of Things).

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, in his keynote address at the World Wi-Fi Day Conference organised by the Broadband India Forum, stated that Wi-Fi will be a $22 billion segment in India by 2035, playing a transformative role in the nation's digital journey.

Describing Wi-Fi as "an invisible force capable of powering visible change," Scindia hailed India's rapid strides in digital inclusion, noting that India now contributes 46 per cent of global digital transactions. He emphasised that connectivity is no longer a luxury, but a fundamental tool of empowerment, akin to access to capital and infrastructure in previous eras.

"Wi-Fi is not just about internet access; it's about widespread inclusion in India in the future. Every hotspot must become a hope spot," said Scindia, outlining a vision for grassroots entrepreneurship driven by affordable devices, ubiquitous networks, and deregulated spectrum.

He underscored Prime Minister Modi's vision behind PM-WANI (Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) as a game-changer that democratises digital access, especially in villages. (ANI)

