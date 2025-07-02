Jammu, Jul 1 (PTI) The eyes of the world are on this Amarnath Yatra and no threats can deter the spirit of people undertaking the pilgrimage to the cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas, said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday.

Attending the 'Tawi Aarti' at the Tawi Riverfront in Jammu, he asserted that this year's Amarnath Yatra will be even more historic than the previous ones, and for him, it was an opportunity to restore the ancient glory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha reiterated his unwavering commitment to the inclusive development of the Union Territory and the revival of the region's rich cultural and spiritual legacy.

"For me, the responsibility of Jammu and Kashmir is not just an administrative assignment. It is an opportunity to restore the ancient glory of Jammu and Kashmir, an opportunity to rebuild it.

"I have tried to recreate the grandeur of Jammu and Kashmir, like that of a sacred temple. I have tried to restore the lost image of this holy land," he said.

About the Amarnath Yatra, Sinha said, "The world's eyes are on this Yatra. The devotees' resolve is unshakeable; no threats can deter their spirit. With the cooperation and support of everyone, this year's Yatra will be even more historic than previous years.

"The entire J&K is experiencing spiritual bliss on the eve of the holy pilgrimage of Amarnath Ji. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are ready to welcome the devotees of Baba Barfani from across the country. May Lord Shiva bless everyone with health, happiness, and harmony," the L-G added.

In his address, the lieutenant governor said, "After decades of darkness, Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 leapt towards regaining its dignity, pride, and spiritual peak. In the last five years, it has got new wings."

"The light of upliftment is dispelling darkness in every section. Citizens are full of self-confidence, and the river of progress is flowing uninterrupted," Sinha added.

