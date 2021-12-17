Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 17 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that he became the chief minister for the third time in a row and he could not have been the CM on the basis of the caste.

Gehlot was speaking at the first convocation ceremony of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University at Birla Auditorium here in Jaipur.

Gehlot said, "I became the chief minister for 3rd time. I could not have become the CM on the basis of caste. I am the only MLA from my caste."

He added, "If people of '36 qaum' did not love me and people of the state did not trust me, I wouldn't have been in a position to stand in front of you and say this." (ANI)

