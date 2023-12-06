New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Delhi police on Wednesday filed its written submissions on the charges against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case against him.

This case is at the stage of framing of charges. This matter pertains to the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against Singh by six women wrestlers.

Also Read | Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP MPs, Including Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel, Elected to Assemblies Quit Parliament; Likely to Join State Governments.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) listed the matter for clarification on framing of charges on December 20, 2023.

The court is hearing arguments on charges in the sexual harassment case against former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Also Read | Highest Number of BSF Personnel Followed by CRPF Opting for Voluntary Retirement, MoS Home Nityanand Rai Informs Rajya Sabha.

Additional public prosecutor Atul Srivastav filed written submissions in response to the arguments of the defence counsel for the accused.

Delhi police have submitted that as per statements of the witnesses/victims, they were molested at different places including abroad as well as at different parts of India including a place which falls within the jurisdiction of PS Connaught Place.

On November 28, Complainant women wrestlers filed written submissions on framing of charges against MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case.

Earlier, the accused- Singh had already filed his written submissions on the last date. On October 30, the court had pulled up the counsel appearing to repeat the arguments on charges.

ACMM had asked the counsels for all the parties to file written submissions. On a lighter side, the judge had referred to an old English saying, "When not able to clarify, just confuse."

"You are confusing me, Mr Counsel", he pointed out towards the defence counsel.

ACMM Jaspal had said in the order that After hearing the arguments for a while this court encourages the three counsels for parties to file a written compilation of arguments. So that the arguments can be concluded in a systematic manner.

The court noted that It was argued by the defence counsel Rajiv Mohan that this court has no jurisdiction to try any offence which allegedly committed outside India as the sanction under section 188 Crpc has not been obtained.

It is also argued that no sanction is required when the offence is partly committed in India and partly outside India, the court noted.

The court also noted the defence counsel's arguments that the alleged offences which, as per the prosecution, have happened in Tokyo, Mongolia, Bulgaria, Jakarta, Kazakhstan, Turkey etc. cannot be tried by this court.

"Sexual Harassment can be called a continuing offence? Multiple offences separated by date, time and places can be covered?" the court asked.

The court also noted the submissions made by the Additional public prosecutor (APP) that the act of sexual harassment was a continuing offence as it didn't stop at any particular time.

As per APP the accused molested the victim whenever he got the opportunity and such harassment cannot be looked at as isolated, the court noted. During the hearing, defence counsel submitted that one of the complainants alleged that the accused made sexual advances in 2022.

He further submitted that the incident of 2022 is of Bulgaria and WFI office. The incident at the WFI office was not mentioned before the oversight committee.

He also referred to the SC judgement of 1993 which said that the offences committed here can be tried in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)