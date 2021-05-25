New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): A team of Delhi Police's Crime Branch took Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, the prime accused in the alleged murder case of wrestler Sagar Dhankar, and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala to three locations in Delhi--Model Town, Shalimar Bagh, and Chhatrasal Stadium-- connected with the incident.

As per Delhi Police sources, when the police was questioning the wrestler at the said places, Sushil was seemingly nervous and was changing his statement repeatedly.

"The Crime Branch team is investigating the matter from every angle including who helped Sushil Kumar while he was absconding. Police took Kumar and Ajay to Chhatrasal Stadium where the fight took place. The second location was the flat in Model Town from where Sushil and his companions brought Sagar Dhankhar and Sonu to Chhatrasal Stadium. The third location was the flat in Shalimar Bagh where Sushil used to live," sources told ANI.

They said the police questioned Sushil at these locations and tried to know who else was present with him during the course of the events on May 4 and May 5. They said that police also tried to verify the video in which wrestler Sagar Dhankar could be seen being beaten by two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar.

"Sushil confessed to being in the Chhatrasal Stadium and said he tried to be a mediator between the two groups that were fighting. However, he did not confess to bringing Sagar Dhankhar and Sonu from the Model Town flat. When the police was questioning Sushil at these places, he was getting nervous and was changing his statement repeatedly," the sources added.

Sources also informed that forensic experts are reaching Model Town police station to examine the vehicles used by Kumar and they will also visit Chhatrasal Stadium to collect the evidence.

Delhi Police on Monday said the Delhi Police Crime Branch will investigate the case related to the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the alleged murder of a 23-year-old wrestler Sagar.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Sunday arrested Sushil Kumar, who was absconding accused in the murder case of wrestler Sagar Dhankar, along with his associate Ajay, who was allegedly helping the wrestler while on the run.

A Delhi Court on the same day granted six days of police custody of Sushil Kumar. A non-bailable warrant was issued against 38-year-old Sushil and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of the 23-year-old wrestler.

According to the police, Sushil while absconding crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories during the last 18 days. (ANI)

