New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): During a search, a wristwatch, which is a prohibited item, was found from Sharjeel Imam in jail and he was not cooperating in the search Tihar jail authorities on Monday informed the court. Sharjeel Imam had moved an application alleging physical assault during a search in his cell on June 30, 2022.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat of Karkardooma Court directed the jail authorities to provide the CCTV footage, affidavit and the first reply on the application to the applicant Sharjeel Imam.

The matter has been now listed for August 16, 2022, for further hearing.

During the hearing the advocate Talib Mustafa and Ahmad Ibrahim refuted the claim of the jail officials saying that watch is not a prohibited item. The permission of keeping the watch was obtained by their client.

It was also submitted by Sharjeel Imam that he told the members of the search team that he had permission to keep the watch. It was kept in a book which has been sent to Bihar. I will get the book and show the permission.

The jail authorities submitted that there was another bag in the cell of Sharjeel Imam. He did not allow me to open the bag.

On the application of Sharjeel Imam, the court has called for the CCTV footage of the cell where he is lodged.

On July 23, after seeing the CCTV footage, the court asked a Tihar jail official to appear before it.

It is stated that the search was conducted in his ward on June 30, 2022, under the supervision of the Deputy Jail Superintendent.

It is also stated that Sharjeel Imam misbehaved with staff. He threatened to falsely implicate them. He made the complaint to remain in media highlights.

Jail authorities stated the entire incident is recorded in the CCTV and the same has already been preserved. It will be produced in the court as and when directed.

Sharjeel had sought direction to jail authorities to preserve the CCTV footage. It was alleged that a search was illegally organised in his cell on the evening of June 30. His clothes and books were thrown by inmates during the search. He was assaulted in the presence of the assistant superintendent when he tried to stop them. (ANI)

