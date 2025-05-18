Agartala, May 18 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that some IAS officers have not been returning to the northeastern state after completion of their deputation period.

He, however, did not mention the names of bureaucrats against whom he had written to the PM.

At present, the northeastern state has 59 IAS, 42 IPS and 40 IFS officers, an official said.

Speaking at a function organised for laying the foundation stone for setting up the Civil Service Officers' Institute at Kunjaban, the chief minister said the present government has been trying to create an environment where the officers remain comfortable while discharging their duties.

"I hope the officers will not request me to get a deputation to go outside the state after the inauguration of such an institute, where necessary facilities will be available. It will be good news for me if officers do not approach my office for central deputation," the CM said.

Saha also said, "I have no problem if officers get postings outside the state after due course of time, but it triggers a problem when they become reluctant to return to the state."

The chief minister also claimed that sometimes they get involved in lobbying indirectly for their stay outside the state administration.

"I had to write to the prime minister on the matter," Saha said.

Praising the bureaucrats for their role in implementing various government decisions, the chief minister said the present government has increased the budget from Rs 27,000 crore during the 2024-25 fiscal to Rs 32,000 crore in the 2025-26 financial year to ensure all-around development.

Saha also said he had no target to become a doctor or the CM.

"Often, guardians set a target to make their children IAS officers, doctors or IFS officers. I had no target to be a doctor, but I became a doctor. I also went on to this position. It is the people's blessings," he added.

