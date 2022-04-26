New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The 12th ministerial conference of the World Trade Organisation will take place from June 12-15 in Geneva.

The Ministerial Conference (MC) is the highest decision making body of the 164-member Geneva-based multilateral body.

The meet was originally scheduled to take place from November 30 to December 3 last year but was postponed in view of the outbreak of Omicron variant, which led to the imposition of travel restrictions and quarantine requirements in Switzerland and many other European countries.

"In a communication forwarded to WTO members on April 25, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chair of the 12th MC Mr Timur Suleimenov of Kazakhstan and General Council Chair Ambassador Didier Chambovey of Switzerland informed delegations that the WTO's 12th MC will take place on June 12-15, 2022 at WTO headquarters in Geneva," WTO said in a statement.

The conference will be attended by trade ministers and other senior officials from the member nations.

Usually, MC happens every two years bringing all members of the WTO together, all of which are countries or customs unions.

The last meet was held at Buenos Aires during December 10-13, 2017.

WTO formulates rules for global exports and imports and adjudicates disputes between two or more than two countries on trade-related issues.

India is its member since 1995.

