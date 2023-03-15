Pune, Mar 15 (PTI) A Y20 consultation meeting held in Pune city of Maharashtra discussed global gender policy reforms and the need to integrate gender sensitisation in the school curriculum.

Y20 is an official consultation forum for youth from all G20 member countries.

"Y20 Consultation Meeting is being held at the Symbiosis International University (SIU) in Pune in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Panellists explored various facets of the issue of gender-related conflict," an official release said on Wednesday.

It said "peace-building" and "reconciliation - ushering in an era of no war – were the two overall themes of the meeting along with the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation and 21st Century Skills".

At the meeting held on Saturday, activist and SheSays founder Trisha Shetty mentioned the inhuman status of women in Afghanistan and proceeded to talk about statistical figures regarding violence against women.

She suggested that to combat gender violence, gender sensitization should be part of the school curriculum and the rights of minorities be protected, the release said.

Rajesh Shrinivas, Executive Director at Sangama, Gender Rights and Sexual Minorities, acknowledged India's big step towards decriminalizing homosexuality back in 2018.

He stressed the importance of LGBTQ+ community having the freedom and legal right to hold relationships with the same gender. He emphasized the crucial need of respecting the multiplicity of identities and standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community to bring changes in society.

Karimot Odebode, founder and project lead of Black Girl's Dream Initiative at Ibadan, Nigeria, talked about the grave gender imbalance existing in society.

Shrinivas proposed G20 to make a statement to 64 countries to decriminalise homosexuality.

