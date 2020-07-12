Ujjain (MP), Jul 12 (PTI) Priests at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Sunday performed 'mahamrityunjay yagna' for the well-being of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek, who have been hospitalised after testing COVID-19 positive.

Besides the Bachchan father-son duo, the megastar's daughter-in-law Aishwarya (46) and her daughter Aaradhya (8) have also tested coronavirus positive.

"After we heard the news that Amitabh Bachchan ji has tested coronavirus positive and was admitted to a hospital, the priests performed 'mahamrityunjay yagna' on Sunday morning at the Mahakal temple and also offered a special puja," Mahakaleshwar temple priest Dinesh Trivedi said.

The 'mahamrityunjay yagna' keeps people away from diseases and ensure their physical well-being, he said.

"This 'samputik mahamrityunjay yagna' was performed for two hours starting 8 am by placing the portraits of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan there," he added.

According to him, 11 priests of Mahakaleshwar temple later chanted mantras till 5 pm.

"We also offered puja of lord Mahakaleshwar (Shiva) for the well-being of the Bachchans," he said.

The Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

Amitabh (77) and Abhishek (44) revealed their COVID-19 diagnosis on Twitter on Saturday, saying they were in the isolation ward of Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday revealed that the megastar's daughter-in-law Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive.

