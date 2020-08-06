Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Karnataka government to provide monetary assistance of Rs 10,000 to families affected due to rain, along with Rs 5 lakh for fully damaged houses and suitable relief to partially damaged houses, said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday.

"To ensure relief to people affected by the downpour, I have directed officials to provide immediate relief of Rs 10,000 assistance to families affected by rain and Rs 5 lakh to fully damaged houses and suitable relief to partially damaged houses," Yediyurappa tweeted.

The Chief Minister directed officials to use schools and other public places in villages as relief centres to provide all necessary facilities. Officials are also instructed by Yediyurappa to conduct crop loss survey and submit a report.

"As hostels, schools are being used as COVID-19 centres, I have directed officials to use schools & other public places in villages as relief centres & provide all necessary facilities. Have also instructed officials to conduct crop loss survey and submit a report," Yediyurappa tweeted further.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister had asked the district in-charge ministers to tour areas facing a flood-like situation, remain in their districts, and also ensure distribution of relief across the state.

He had also had asked the state chief secretary on Wednesday to take necessary steps to face the situation arising from heavy rainfall and issued instructions for releasing Rs 50 crore for emergencies. (ANI)

