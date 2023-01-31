Bengaluru, Jan 31 (PTI) Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa and its national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh on Tuesday asked party leaders to reach out to farmers, highlighting a number of schemes brought for their benefits, as the two-day national executive meeting of its 'Kisan Morcha' ended in Belgaon.

Santhosh said party members from the morcha should emerge as farmers' leaders by working for the community and work as a bridge between them and the central government by reaching out to them with several schemes brought by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for their welfare.

They should reach out to every village and household, he said, according to a statement.

Former Karnataka chief minister Yediyurappa said the state government for the first time introduced scholarship for children of farmers.

The morcha's president Raj Kumar Chahar said the budget for agriculture has risen to Rs 1.35 lakh crore from Rs 27,000 under the Modi government.

He cited schemes, including Rs 6,000 payout to every farmer, aimed at boosting agriculture to laud the government's initiatives for farmers.

While the BJP and its various wings have been gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the party is also pulling out all the stops to retain power in the southern state where assembly elections are expected in May this year.

