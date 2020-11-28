Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 28 (ANI): NR Santosh, the political secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been hospitalised after he allegedly attempted suicide.

He was admitted to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday night and is suspected to have consumed sleeping pills.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl From Dhule Raped by Uncle For Over 2 Months; Accused Arrested, Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

Yediyurappa visited the hospital and enquired about Santosh's health, his family members said.

The chief minister said that he will speak with him and his family members once he is better, a family member of Santosh said.

Also Read | India Reports 41,322 COVID-19 Cases, 485 Deaths in Past 2 Hours; Coronavirus Tally Reaches 93.51 Lakh.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)