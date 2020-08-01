Shimla, Aug 1 (PTI) Fresh yellow weather warning for heavy rains was issued for Himachal Pradesh for August 4 and 5, an official said on Saturday.

The Shimla Meteorological Centre has forecast rain in the state till August 7, however, it issued yellow warning for August 4 for heavy rains at several places in the plains and the lower hills and for August 4 and 5 for the middle hills of the state.

The weather office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life".

Yellow, the least dangerous of all the weather warnings, indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days.

Meanwhile, light rains occurred at some places in the hill state on Saturday.

Mandi witnessed 18 mm rain, followed by Swarghat 5 mm, Una 4 mm, Dharamshala 3 mm, Jubbar Hatti 0.4 mm and Sundernagar 0.3 mm.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Bhuntar at 32 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature was recorded in Shimla's Kufri at 13.2 degrees Celsius.

