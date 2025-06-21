India News | Yoga Connects One's Physical, Mental, Spiritual Aspects: Himanta

Guwahati, Jun 21 (PTI) Asserting that the world has rediscovered the power of yoga, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said it connects one's physical, mental and spiritual aspects.

Participating in an International Yoga Day event at Salbari in Baska district, he also said it has emerged as an indispensable part of modern life across the globe.

Greeting everyone on the occasion, the chief minister said, “Yoga connects physical, mental and spiritual aspects of a person and helps in living a fulfilling life.”

He said yoga not only advocates a healthy lifestyle but also has an influence towards building a harmonious society.

Programmes to mark the occasion were held across the state in government and private offices, educational institutions and other organisations.

“Yoga is our glorious cultural heritage and the whole world has accepted it,” Sarma said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made efforts for the global recognition of yoga.

The declaration of ‘International Yoga Day' by the United Nations a decade ago has led the world to rediscover its potential.

