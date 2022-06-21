Jaipur, Jun 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra performed yoga asanas with officers and employees of the Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on Tuesday, and said the ancient practice is integral to holistic well-being.

He said that yoga not only keeps the body healthy but also keeps the mind positive, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Apple iOS 16 Will Let Users Bypass CAPTCHAs in Supported Apps and Websites: Report.

Since ancient times, Mishra said, yoga has been integral to physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking yoga to the international level and said that this is a testament to the Indian tradition of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family).

Also Read | Sony PS5 Pre-Booking To Begin Today in India at 12 Noon, Here's How & Where To Pre-Order It.

The governor also called for coordinated efforts for ensuring the maximum spread of yoga.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)