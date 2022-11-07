Sasaram, Nov 7 (PTI) Yoga guru Ramdev on Monday visited Rohtas district of Bihar to unveil a statue of Lord Shiva, said to be the tallest in the state.

The function was held in Sasaram, about 150 kms from state capital Patna, at the ashram of renowned spiritual guru Pilot Baba, whose past stint with the Indian Air Force has earned him the epithet.

Also Read | Naina Redhu, Who Claims to Be One of the First Indian Twitter Users, Talks About Elon Musk's Takeover and How Much the Social Media Company Has Changed.

Talking to reporters, Ramdev said Yoga was an effective antidote to "terrorism in its many forms, be it slogans of 'Ghazwa e Hind' and 'Sar Tan se Juda' or various forms of economic exploitation".

"The world today is driven by myriad frenzies and neuroses which can all be traced to a culture of conspicuous consumption. Indian spirituality is the only way out," he claimed.

Also Read | Bengaluru Court Directs Twitter To Block Accounts of Congress and Its Bharat Jodo Yatra Till Next Hearing Over Copyrights Issue.

The function was also attended by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, besides a number of other leaders of the BJP and religious figures.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)