Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said yoga is India's culture and tradition, and it holds the key to a happy life by rejuvenating body and soul.

Speaking at a "bhakti yoga" event in Pune, Fadnavis said that the world has accepted the ancient practice, which is known for its wellness and healing power.

PM Modi had introduced the proposal in the UN for an international yoga day, and now, it is the 11th year.

He further said that 'warkaris' or devotees of Lord Vitthal, who reached Pune with annual 'palkhi' (palanquin) processions of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, were also practising yoga at their camps.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who participated in an event in Mumbai, said children and youngsters must be inculcated with the practice of yoga to avoid addictions and lead a stress-free life.

Speaking to reporters after participating in the "Yoga by the Bay' event at Marine Drive, Shinde said yoga is India's ancient culture, and thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts, June 21 is celebrated as International Yoga Day.

The theme for the 11th International Yoga Day is "one earth, one health", he said.

He said yoga should be inculcated in the younger generation right from childhood so that they don't get addicted to anything else other than the ancient practice.

"They should be addicted to yoga," he said.

Shinde further noted that on this day three years ago, he rebelled against the then Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

"I had practised yoga that day too. Because of the 'parivartan' (change) we brought that day, we are able to see the development of the state being expedited with the help of PM Modi and Amit Shah. Yoga should be part of your life to make it stress-free, and don't restrict it to only this day," he said.

