New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): An Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) meeting strategised the preparations for the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025, with a focus on a Whole-of-Government Approach to ensure widespread participation.

During the meeting that was held at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan on Wednesday, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, delivered the keynote address, emphasising the government's commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting yoga nationwide, an official release said on Thursday.

"The International Day of Yoga is not just a celebration--it is a movement that unites Ministries, institutions, and citizens in a shared commitment to holistic health," Jadhav stated, noting that over 250 events have already been held across India and abroad, including 76 daily countdown events since March 13.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush highlighted that IDY 2024 saw participation from 24 crore individuals in India alone, and this year's target is even higher, noting that the the ministry is targeting an even larger engagement this year under the flagship event Yoga Sangam, in which over one lakh yoga events will be held simultaneously on June 21 this year.

Prime Minister Modi will lead the national celebration from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, expected to draw over 5 lakh participants, while the Ministries of Tourism and Culture will host events at 150 iconic tourist sites nationwide.

The meeting also underscored the theme for IDY 2025, "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," aligning with the WHO's "One World, One Health" vision. Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Monalisa Dash, remarked, "International Day of Yoga is not just an event--it is a celebration of India's timeless gift to the world. As we mark the 11th edition this year, our focus is on deeper engagement, wider outreach, and lasting impact. Through the Whole-of-Government approach, we are working to make IDY 2025 truly inclusive and transformative."

The IMC called for collective action to make IDY 2025 a transformative global wellness movement, reflecting India's leadership in promoting health and harmony. (ANI)

