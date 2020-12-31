Bhadohi (UP) Dec 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday laid foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 197 crore in Bhadohi district, famous for its carpet industry.

While laying the foundation stone for developmental projects through video conference, the chief minister said that there are immense possibilities for various industries in the state.

He said the youths of the state will not have to migrate for jobs and no one will be deprived of employment in the state.

Talking of the carpet industry for which the district is known for, Adityanath said the craftsmen of the district have proved their expertise the world over and the carpet export will soon improve due to the Carpet Expo Mart established here.

