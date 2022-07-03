Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at BhagyaLaxmi Mandir, Charminar in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Yogi Adityanath is in Hyderabad for the party national executive meet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad today.

In the public meeting titled 'Vijay Sankalpa Sabha', Prime Minister is likely to set the tone for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) preparedness for the upcoming Assembly polls in Telangana.

In the public rally, more than 35,000 people are expected to be present.

PM Modi arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday to attend the BJP's two-day national executive committee meeting.

According to top sources in the BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will propose a political resolution for the party. This resolution will be seconded by Chief Ministers from the BJP-ruled states.

The biggest highlight of the entire BJP national executive committee meeting will be the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his party cadre.

The Prime Minister is expected to give a roadmap for the party in the coming times especially when they look at Assembly elections in the big states like GujaratDuring his speech. He is likely to give suggestions on how to work towards strengthening the organisation as well as keep connected to the grassroots.

Sources told ANI that Assam Chief Minister and North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will speak on the political resolution.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is also expected to make a presentation on the situation and the political scenario in the poll-bound state.

The political resolution is a vision document that will be passed today where the BJP is expected to highlight its electoral successes in the recent, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Goa Uttarakhand and Manipur. The party is also expected to laud PM Modi and his leadership for navigating its success in the states which were once alien spots to the BJP political map.

This is the first time that a meeting is taking place with complete participation by the BJP national executive members since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last meeting which took place in November 2021 happened in a hybrid manner in which leaders were present physically as well as joined virtually.

The entire city of Hyderabad has donned a saffron hue with the BJP flags and banners for the party's mega show. The posters showcase the achievement of the central government.

Every nook and cranny of the city is decked up with big cutouts and banners of top BJP leaders. (ANI)

