Mahakumbhnagar, December 14: To safeguard the 45 crore devotees attending the world's largest cultural event, the Yogi government has deployed a robust anti-drone system in Mahakumbhnagar. According to a release, on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the police in Mahakumbhnagar have heightened their vigilance to ensure the safety of devotees at the Mahakumbh.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi stated that special measures are being implemented to protect the over 45 crore devotees attending the event from across the country and abroad. "An anti-drone system has been activated in the Mahakumbh fair area. On the very first day, a high-tech anti-drone system successfully shot down and deactivated two drones flying without permission. Notices have been issued to the operators," he said. Uttar Pradesh: Saints, Nagas of Juna Akhada to Enter Kumbh Area in Prayagraj Today.

Dwivedi emphasized that drones will not be allowed to fly in the Mahakumbhnagar fair area without prior approval. Permission must be obtained from the police in advance for any drone operations. Strict action will be taken against anyone found operating drones without authorization.

A highly advanced anti-drone system has been deployed in Mahakumbhnagar to ensure the safety of devotees. To manage this system, experienced experts have been brought in, and they have immediately taken their positions in the fair area, the release said. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Preparations Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Prayagraj Visit on December 13.

These experts are stationed at a central location, continuously monitoring all drones flying in the vicinity. On high alert 24/7, they have the capability to disable any suspicious drone mid-flight if necessary. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has deployed 350 shuttle buses to ensure smooth travel for visitors and devotees during Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. A dedicated team of 22 officers will oversee the system's efficiency and ensure seamless operations during the event, which begins on January 13. Service Manager Moradabad, Anurag Yadav, has been appointed in charge of this initiative, according to the release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)