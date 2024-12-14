Saints, Nagas of Juna Akhada on their way to fair venue (Photo/ANI)

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): Ahead of the grand Mahakumbh Mela 2025, thousands of saints and Nagas from the Juna Akhada are on their way to the festival venue, marking the beginning of the month-long Mahakumbh festivities.

The saints of the Juna Akhada will enter the designated venue (Mahakumbhnagar) today and remain in their camp until the Mahakumbh festival concludes.

Thousands of Nagas will join the camp under the leadership of the Juna Akhada's patron, Mahant Hari Giri, and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri.

Several renowned saints will also participate in the procession of the Juna Akhada.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Prayagraj and inaugurated several projects in preparation for Mahakumbh 2025.

The initiatives include various rail and road projects, such as 10 new Road Over Bridges (RoBs) or flyovers, permanent ghats, and riverfront roads, aimed at enhancing infrastructure and ensuring seamless connectivity in Prayagraj.

As part of his commitment to a clean and pristine Ganga, the Prime Minister inaugurated projects for intercepting, tapping, diverting, and treating minor drains flowing into the river, ensuring zero discharge of untreated water into the Ganga.

He also launched infrastructure projects related to drinking water and power supply.

The Prime Minister inaugurated major temple corridors, including the Bharadwaj Ashram Corridor, Shringverpur Dham Corridor, Akshayvat Corridor, and Hanuman Mandir Corridor, among others. These developments aim to improve accessibility for devotees and boost spiritual tourism.

In addition, the Prime Minister unveiled the Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot, which will provide guidance, updates, and detailed information about the Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

The Maha Kumbh, held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj.

The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

