Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): With the goal of making Uttar Pradesh the safest and most attractive place for residence and investment, the Yogi Adityanath government is actively striving to improve the state's working environment, an official release said on Friday.

Taking substantial measures to tackle the issues faced by state employees and employee organisations, the government has directed all state officials to conduct monthly meetings to address the demands and problems of the employees and employee organisations.

It is noteworthy that the state government has already issued instructions in this regard, and now it has been asked to ensure regular action.

Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has issued directives to all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Department Heads, Divisional Commissioners, and District Magistrates on this matter.

The issued order states that even after clear directives, various employee organisations continue to submit service-related cases to high-ranking officials at the administrative level from time to time. This indicates a lack of effective resolution and attention to the demands of employee organisations at the departmental level, the release added.

Representatives from various employee organisations consistently approach the Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training seeking resolution for service-related problems.

It is necessary to regularly review and resolve such issues, which can be resolved at the level of the head of the department or the administrative department, it said.

Furthermore, it is emphasised that regular contact should be maintained with the representatives of employee organisations and employees by Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Heads of Department, Divisional Commissioners, and District Magistrates in their respective departments and districts.

Meetings should be organised at least once a month to ensure the effective resolution of issues and demands of employee organisations and personal employee problems, the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)