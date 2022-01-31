New Delhi, January 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that in the last five years, the Yogi Adityanath government has brought Uttar Pradesh out of the situation like Kidnapping, extortion, riots, robbery, mafia rule that was the order of the day during the Samajwadi government.

"No one can forget what was discussed about UP 5 years back? 5 years ago - the 'Dabangg' and rioters were the law, where was the order of the government. 5 years ago- Merchant used to rob, the daughters were afraid to come out of the house and the mafia used to roam freely under government protection," PM Modi said while addressing a virtual rally for UP assembly election.

Also Read | Economic Survey 2021-22: Govt Has Fiscal Capacity to Support Capital Expenditure.

He alleged that kidnapping, ransom and extortion ravaged the middle class and merchants.

"In 5 years, the Yogi government has brought Uttar Pradesh out of these situations. The people of western UP can never forget that when this area was burning in the fire of riots, the previous government was celebrating. 5 years ago- Illegal occupation of house-land-shop of poor, downtrodden, backward, was a symbol of socialism. The news of the exodus of people used to come every day" he further stated.

Also Read | Oppo Reno7 5G, Reno7 Pro 5G Prices Leaked Ahead of February 4 Launch.

The Prime Minister further stated that the previous government had built only 73 houses in Gautam Budh Nagar in its 5 years. "Yogi Ji government has built about 23,000 houses in these 5 years and given them to the urban poor. Think, where 73 houses and where 23,000 houses."

Only 800 houses were built in Shamli, Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat cities by the Samajwadi government during its entire tenure. While Yogi government has given houses to more than 33,000 poor people in these three cities, he further stated.

"While the previous government was able to build only a few thousand houses in the whole of UP, Yogi government has built 33 lakh houses in the last 5 years and given them to the poor. The biggest thing in this too is that most of these houses are given in the names of mothers and sisters," he added.

During the beginning of the rally, he congratulated voters from Baghpat, Shamli, Gautam Budh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)