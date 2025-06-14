Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): In a historic move, the Yogi Adityanath-led government is set to hand over appointment letters to 60,244 newly selected police constables under the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Direct Recruitment--marking the largest recruitment drive of its kind in the state's history. The distribution event is scheduled for Sunday, June 15, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah slated to present the appointment letters to the selected candidates.

This is the first time a massive recruitment drive in the Police department has been conducted so smoothly in Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi government has ensured a seamless recruitment process and is setting a new benchmark by providing timely appointments and high-tech training to selected candidates, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Also Read | NEET UG 2025 Result Declared: Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar Tops With 99.99 Percentile, Madhya Pradesh's Utkarsh Awadhiya Bags Second Rank; Check Full List of Toppers Here.

Under CM Yogi's leadership, the recruitment of 60,244 constables has been completed as part of the government's vision to build a stronger, more modern police force. This massive recruitment drive has been lauded nationwide for its use of unprecedented technological innovation and transparency. Under the Direct Recruitment 2023, a total of 48,196 male and 12,048 female candidates have been selected. The process was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

The examination received 48.17 lakh applications, including 15.49 lakh from women. Conducting an exam of this scale was a significant challenge for both the administration and the recruitment board. However, with tight monitoring and advanced technology, the challenge was met successfully. Only government or aided schools in urban areas were selected as exam centres, and all previously blacklisted centres were excluded.

Also Read | Rajasthan BSTC Result 2025 Declared: Pre DElEd Exam Scores Out at predeledraj2025.in, Know How To Download Scorecard.

To secure the process, double-lock strongrooms were used to store question papers, with 24-hour CCTV surveillance, biometric and facial recognition, and real-time Aadhaar verification in place. Only gazetted officers were deployed for exam duties, with no involvement of private individuals.

The written exam was conducted in 10 shifts over five days, and the OMR sheets were scanned under CCTV surveillance. Results were declared in record time, with 1.74 lakh candidates qualifying for the next stage. Document verification (DV), physical standard tests (PST), and physical efficiency tests (PET) were conducted across all 75 districts and 12 PAC battalions using strict monitoring and RFID technology.

The final list of 60,244 selected candidates was released on March 13. Candidates from every district of the state were selected--Agra had the highest number (2,349), while Shravasti had the fewest (25). Additionally, 1,145 candidates from other states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi were also selected. Representation was ensured across general, EWS, OBC, SC, and ST categories.

The Yogi government has not only focused on recruitment but has also strengthened the training infrastructure. All selected candidates are undergoing high-tech training, and training centres' capacities have been expanded to ensure quality instruction.

Conducted by the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, this recruitment process is now being seen as a model of technological excellence and administrative efficiency. It has played a crucial role in turning youth aspirations into reality and exemplifies the government's commitment to "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas."

CM Yogi Adityanath has consistently prioritised transparent recruitment and connecting youth with government employment opportunities. This process stands as a shining example of that policy, offering jobs to eligible candidates in record time through a fair and transparent system. Strengthening the police force is a landmark step toward enhancing law and order in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)